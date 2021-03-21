there’s two ways to be a Mexican writer

that we’ve discovered so far.

you can be the Mexican writer who writes about tortillas

or you can be the Mexican writer who writes about croissants

instead of the tortillas on their plate.

(can you be a Mexican writer if you’re allergic to corn?)

there’s two ways to be a Mexican writer that are true

& tested. you can write about migration

or you can write about migration.

(can you be a Mexican writer if you never migrated?

if your family never migrated?)

there’s two ways to be a Mexican writer. you can translate

from Spanish. or you can translate to Spanish.

or you can refuse to translate altogether.

there’s only one wound in the Mexican writer’s imagination

& it’s the wound of the chancla. it’s the wound of birria

being sold out at the taco truck. it’s the wound

of too many dolores and not enough dollars. it can be argued

that these are all chanclazos. even death is a chanclazo.

there’s only one miracle gifted to Mexicans

& it is the miracle of never running out of cheap beer.

it’s the miracle of never running out of bad jokes.

there’s infinite ways to eat a tortilla:

made in the ancient ways by hand

& warmed on a comal. made with corn

or with Taco Bell plastic. (what about flour tortillas?)

flour tortillas count if you ask San Antonio.

my people i am poly with the tortillas.

you can eat tortillas with your hands or roll them up

& dip them in caldo like my mom does.

you can eat them with a fork and knife

like my bougie cousins do. (what bougie cousins?)

(i made them up for the purpose of this poem.)

you can eat tortillas in tacos or warmed up

by microwave and drizzled with butter. tortillas

con arroz. tortillas con frijoles. tortillas flipped by hand

or tortillas flipped with a spatula. tortillas with eggs for breakfast.

tortillas fried and sprinkled with sugar for dessert. hard-shell

tortillas. gluten-free tortillas for our mixed family. we are still

discovering new ways to fold a tortilla. to cut a tortilla up.

to transform a tortilla into new worlds. to feed each other

with tortillas. my people: if i have children, i will teach them

about tortillas, but i’m sure they’ll want McDonald’s.