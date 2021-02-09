… a human body would not make it

to the seafloor intact

*

NO LOITERING

IN THE WATER

They whisper like fish. The police

in schools like fish

… the atoms of the people who were thrown overboard—

*

Sometimes my lungs feel like stones

in the hypnagogic hour—that watery room

between wakefulness & sleep

*

The faint formation of land in the distance—

that’s when horror struck

in the mind of the African

*

abovedeck—the moment just before

our African became -American

*

… out there in the ocean even today.

Hidden in the language

in the pelagic tunnels. Narrow corridor

of attention. Fish whisper

*

They avoid our shadows

like fish. Ghosts in schools

like fish. Police in schools—

NO LOITERING

IN OUR HISTORY

“. . .we talk like fossils

in this country. . .”

*

The amount of time it takes

for a substance to enter

the ocean and then leave

the ocean is called residence

time

*

those who took the ocean

as their home, murmurous

as my footsteps

*

Standing midnight at the Atlantic harbor

I hear the fishermen

yelling to one another out on the water

where they’ve just noticed the sea beginning to part

a corridor of murdered Africans million-ghost-marching

to Wall Street

*

We were always white folks’ white whale.

Ain’t that some shit?

Next: Read Anna Deavere Smith on being one of the first Black students at a small women’s college.