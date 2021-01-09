As for the conspiracy theories, I wrote the book between the beginning of 2017 and the summer of 2018, and I was pretty far along by the time Q posted for the first time, which was in October 2017. The events of the novel conclude a bit before that. In the book, conspiracy theories end up being something of a misdirection, and I think that’s how they’ve come to work in politics and the news, too—they’re a tool for distraction and a way to manipulate people who might need a sense of purpose, clarity, or self-esteem. Occasionally I worried something would happen that would render all my ideas ill-conceived and moot, but I trusted that if I got the relationships and mood and tone right, the book would ring true after the news had moved on. Besides, the news moves on much slower than it seems to online.

Munday: You’ve primarily written nonfiction essays and literary criticism. Have you always been working on fiction? How and when did this novel take shape in your mind?

Oyler: I first responded to this question, “I started writing bits of fiction at the end of college,” but then I remembered I won a short-story competition in the fifth grade. At the awards ceremony, we realized I was the only person who’d entered. So I must have always been working on fiction. But the real answer is that after I graduated from college, I moved to Berlin, in part because it was still so cheap then and I wanted to have time to work on my writing. I was in writing groups and exchanges with other expats there, and I published a few stories that you could find online if you wanted to embarrass me. Meanwhile I was writing listicles and blogs about books for a couple of websites, and I became very invested in what was going on in contemporary literature that way.

I’m not particularly drawn to short stories, so I think I was just waiting for a good novel idea to come to me. I wanted to write something in which the internet and social media were portrayed very realistically, from an insider’s point of view, without having the novel reproduce the feeling of being online, which is terrible. I also wanted to write something that would apply the immediacy, flexibility, and autobiographical instability of the autofictional narrator, which I like very much, to more classical or even conventional modes of storytelling. I wish I remembered what happened next, but all I know is that one day I Gchatted a friend to say I’d come up with this plot, which I thought was hilarious, and it came together from there.

Munday: The unnamed narrator of “Discovery” addresses the reader explicitly several times, and as she continues to investigate her boyfriend, Felix’s, Instagram account, we get the sense that she’s trying to justify her actions to us. Is she?

Oyler: She’s playing with the expectation that she will try to justify her actions—while also acquiescing to the expectation that she try to justify her actions. Our discussion of literature (and life) often involves pat psychological motivations, but in reality so much is really weird and difficult to explain. (Indeed, sometimes people do things in order to be weird and difficult to explain.) Despite all her analysis, the narrator can’t really justify what she’s doing, but she’s very aware of her audience, as she would be if she were on social media, where everyone feels pressure to act like they’re some believable version of a good and/or interesting person. While I was working on the novel I kept thinking about the way I would tell the story to a friend, as if it were gossip, and I wanted to retain that sense of confidence that links the public and private worlds—the sense that while the narrator is definitely performing, she’s performing for you. Metafiction can seem kind of tacky these days, but it’s very intuitive; whenever you’re telling a story, you’re always bouncing stuff off your audience, or digressing and then coming back and referring to the fact that you’re telling a story.