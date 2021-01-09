I’d never really had the urge to go through another person’s things before. After a few disappointing experiences with high-school boyfriends’ instant-message histories, I’d learned that poking around the by-products of other people’s thoughts usually yielded the mundane, the predictable, and the unattractive. Even with men I respected intellectually, I never found myself caring enough to breach their trust; before Felix, my boyfriends exuded the wholesome, loving, deep-down reliability of hot dads on television shows, despite being, as far as I knew, not hot, nor dads, nor on television. Simply put: Before Felix, I had good taste. (With the exception of a water-polo player I once showered with in college, a handful of celebrities, and anyone else I may find myself dazzled by in the future, I avoid obvious physical attractiveness because I believe it presages suffering.) But over the year and a half we’d been together, Felix had revealed himself to be completely unrevealing, insisting over and over as I baited and nagged and implored him to tell me his innermost hopes, fears, and childhood-formed biases either that there was nothing to tell or, conflictingly, that he’d told me everything already and it wasn’t his fault if I didn’t remember. It was humiliating, and I assumed he was hiding something, probably other women.

He almost always slept with his cellphone under his pillow. At first I’d thought this was arbitrary, or that it was related to some concern about emergencies transpiring in the night or a previous lack of nightstand, but after he started acting different—not strange, but different—I became certain he did it because he feared I would read his emails and text messages. That his bedtime cellphone habit predated his transformation from funny, somewhat reserved guy to slightly less funny, somewhat more reserved guy didn’t matter: Regardless of motive, sleeping with your phone under your pillow is weird, and I’d failed to think about that until his subtle shift in comportment cast a new light on everything he did. There wasn’t much to go on, but that didn’t matter either. Sometimes, lately, when we were texting each other, little ellipses would appear in the chat to indicate that Felix was typing to me for an extended period of time, perhaps an entire minute, but then the message would never arrive. He would type whatever it was and delete it, and instead of sending something less delicate or elaborate in its place, he would just stop texting me, as if we were fighting. This seems like a relatively small thing until it happens to you 12 or 13 times.

His numerical password was long, and random as far as I could tell, and I was able to decipher it only after weeks of surreptitiously watching him tap it out. He frequently bragged about not being addicted to his phone, so this took longer than it might have otherwise, especially because we didn’t see each other as often as I gathered other couples of our status did (once a week when it should have been at least twice). I was resentful—my sense that I was being wronged was more powerful than my growing ambivalence about the relationship, which was partly related to the distance he’d created between us, but not entirely—so the snooping was also about revenge. I considered trying to place his thumb on the circular fingerprint sensor (which is, as I write this, already becoming obsolete, replaced by facial recognition, which is of course even worse) while he was asleep, but I’m not a reckless person—my risks are calculated, my dishonesty dignified.