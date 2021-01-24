with its waterlogged wings spread open,

drying off on a rock in the middle

of a man-made lake after diving for food

and it makes me think about wonder

and it makes me want to pry and stretch

my shy arms open to the subtle summer

wind slicing through the park, sliding

over my skin like a stream of people

blowing candles out over my feathery

body and it makes me think about my

church when I was a kid, and how I

lifted my hands to Jesus, hoping

for surrender, but often felt nothing,

except for the rush of fervent people wanting

to be delivered from their aching, present

pain, and how that ache changed the smell

in the room to money and how I pinched

my face and especially my eyes tighter,

tighter and reached my hands higher—how

I, like the cormorant, stood in the middle

of the sanctuary so exposed and open

and wanted and wanted so much to grasp

the electric weather rushing through

the drama of it all like a shout

in the believer’s scratchy throat.

I don’t go to church anymore, but today

I woke up early and meditated. I closed

my eyes and focused on a fake seed

in my hand and put my hands over

my heart to shove the intention inside

my chest to blossom—I’m still stumbling

through this life hoping for anyone or

something to save me. I’m still thinking

about the cormorant who disappeared

when I was writing this poem. I was just

looking down and finishing a line

and then I looked back up—gone.