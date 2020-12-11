Munday: Xiaolei was just 16 when she left behind her family and provincial life for the opportunities offered by Shanghai. Having worked for a stint at a bottling plant, Xiaolei finds less taxing employment at a flower shop where she interacts regularly with tony customers. Through this dynamic, the story deftly exposes Shanghai’s class divide. How does Xiaolei’s past inform these interactions?

Chen: To me the story is about class, and Xiaolei’s desire for things that are unattainable, but also about what class signifies—how she projects herself onto those things. Xiaolei comes from a village where the outside world felt nearly dreamlike, full of extraordinary places and happenings that she could step into, almost like a storybook. Through sheer daring, she ends up willing herself into it without truly inhabiting it or feeling like she’s on solid footing, knowing what her lines are and how to read others’ cues.

Munday: “Shanghai Murmur” is a part of your debut collection of stories. How does the story relate to the rest of the book—thematically, geographically, and culturally?

Chen: The story is set in China, as most of the book is, and all the stories are linked to China in some way. Beyond that, “Shanghai Murmur” is about longing and desire, which is a theme that also carries through the collection—a desire for other realities, to be other people, for the paths not taken. I first lived in China in 2006, and spent the better half of the next 12 years there, including most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal. Land of Big Numbers is an attempt to evoke the multiplicity of the experiences I saw around me during an incredibly swift-moving period of change and aspiration for the country—and later, particularly in the years after Xi Jinping took power, growing repression as well.

Xiaolei and others in the book are looking for meaning and trying to figure out how to construct lives for themselves in an environment where it’s easy to feel powerless, one in which they often have to compromise their own dreams and, at times, moral frameworks. Those struggles are specific to China in some ways, but some aspects to that experience, of course, are much more universal.

Munday: The texture of the city is vividly described throughout “Shanghai Murmur.” One gets a visceral sense of the bustling streets, yet Shanghai is also described as having “grafted steel plates” in Xiaolei’s cheeks. Why has the luster of city life worn her down after only a few years?

Chen: For someone like Xiaolei, Shanghai is a place so much wealthier and more cosmopolitan than her home village that it may as well be a foreign country. It’s also a place where she doesn’t have any kin ties and is utterly without a sense of who can be trusted, and partly for that reason she’s used to being on her guard, wondering how she’s being perceived and having to hustle, not wanting to be cheated by her boss or her landlord or the vendor who sells her noodle soup at the night market, and at the same time knowing she’s easy prey—a thousand indignities that add up to a feeling of being worn down, and a nagging sense of anxiety that I suspect is familiar to many travelers.