double golden shovel with Saba and Nick Hakim

There’s Earth. Amethyst. Cherries in heat. Trees drooling sugar. Midnight’s blue song. So what

heaven? That kingdom wholed by a coy god’s touch? Where green and the river began? If

all-father tells it: first you slave and shiver and shuck and die and die for heaven’s

around-back gate to budge loose at the bent speck of you. Lies. No doors, no lines. Look right:

me and mine kissed alive—greening. Curl up and chime against us—the river’s born here.