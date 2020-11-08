For E.

There was the day: the forsythia

at your fence a conflagration

of yellow, the sun, a more obvious

conflagration of yellow, and spring

just finding us, there in the full bore

of the day, the flowers, the sun, my belly

full, and you, dear friend, temperate

as the breeze. I want to call you, to sound

the distance like my grandfather, who,

as a child, stood on his front porch, hollered

through the woods to his friend a mile, he says,

away, who would call back, echoing in the pine.

He’s an exaggeration, my grandpa,

but you and I, we put in the hours on my sadness,

fall leaching into winter,

the winter, the winter,

twin poles of my desire, to be or not, opening

into a field where I walked all the snares,

found them full and wriggling, some bone

broken by the rope, some bit bleeding

from the knife. I’d call, standing out by the shed,

kicking the ground gone hard with cold, the dogs

rooting about, that skunk gone in for the season—

and you, rarely one for calls, answered

as if we were the same kind of bird. Who set the snare

and with what bait, we never knew, but you helped

loose what was trapped, bandage and bind

what was cut or broken. This year—

the winter the winter the winter

trails its gray blanket into the fringe of May,

I think of you, in the spring soon come.

Friend, should you give a holler from your porch,

know that I’ll call back, voice travailing the pine,

no matter how deep the wood.