For a while the aunts, less sanguine or more sceptical, had watched the new member of their household for some token of unregeneracy. If there was anything in “environment”—and why had they been made to plough through so many thick volumes on evolution if there were not?—then the poor boy seemed fated to show in some form the contaminating influences of his past. Miss Candace, in particular, was keen on the trail of these influences. She sniffed about his threshold for traces of cigarette-smoke, she watched his conversation for allusions to the race-course and the money-market, she even invented an excuse for rummaging his drawers in the search for French novels and cards. But Augustus made no allusion to his past; the only hidden literature she discovered among his underclothes consisted in Mill’s Logic and a volume of Haeckel; and every month he brought his allowance to the Professor and asked him to deposit it in the Savings Bank.

It never occurred to him to make any purchases, for books were the only things he cared to buy, and the Professor’s library furnished him with more than he had ever dreamed of as existing. As for his clothes, he would have let them fall apart if Miss Candace had not been there to prevent such a contingency; and when the housemaid’s needle could no longer hold them together, it was Miss Candace herself who had to suggest to the young millionaire that his wardrobe needed renewing.

Gus took the announcement rather helplessly. “Harris always got my things for me,” he said, making his first and only reference to the departed valet; and it ended in the Misses Arkell having to fit him out according to their own lights at the leading “ready-made” establishment of Hillbridge.

To Lucy’s eyes, which were more observant than her aunts’, Augustus looked a little odder than usual in the ties and collars of their selection; but he seemed unconscious of anything peculiar in his attire, beyond the discomfort of its newness, which in his case persisted longer than with most boys, because he did so little to endanger it.

In short, if Gus Alsopp caused any disappointment to his adopted family it was that secretly engendered by the discovery that he was so little in need of regeneration. The Misses Arkell had been prepared, as the Professor put it, to minister to his spiritual indigence; but while there was much to be done in the way of instruction, they were reluctantly obliged to admit that exhortation and admonition were superfluous. Gus was passionately eager to learn, and painfully conscious of his ignorance; but he learned so rapidly and remembered so well, that he was soon beyond the reach of any teaching but the Professor’s.

As to admonishing against the temptations of idleness and extravagance, or urging upon him the advantages of high thinking and sober living, it was as superfluous as recommending the water to a newly-hatched duck. Gus took to the development of the higher faculties as instinctively as the Professor’s sons had taken to sport and warfare and money-making; and if it had been in Lucy’s heart to feel untenderly toward any one, she would almost have resented the way in which his merits reflected on the failings of those unregenerate young men. But how could she fail to cherish any one so evidently predestined to console the Professor for his paternal disappointments? Her father’s happiness in Gus was all-sufficient to Lucy: if she herself felt in him a little dryness, a slight lack of effervescence of youth, she set it down to a wicked fear of his supplanting her brothers.

