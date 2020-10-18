The virus has created its own clock, and in coronatime, there is less demarcation between a day and a week, a weekday and a weekend, the morning and night, the present and the recent past.

—Arielle Pardes, Wired

If a week is a unit

of listlessness, I am

a centenarian Black man—

longest living Homo sapien

tenant on this molten rock

called America. My problems

are the problems of the previous

century. Depression & bread-

centric. Bring me the cheddar

biscuits or bring me two Buffalo

nickels to commingle. My people’s

genius is unequaled. Separated

from the patent office by three

transit stations, four organic

grocers, Wells Fargo &

an ivory-spoke factory

spinning with squeaky wheels.

Unreachable by post or ballot box,

my people scream Release our throats

through a mouthful of flames

hawked into CNN headquarters.

We scarcely singe our intended

audience. The camerawoman

twists her lens, zooms in.

White folks notice their reflections—

cracked or unkind. As if,

spotlit by a giant magnifying

monocle into a parallel past.

Some of them liked it there,

called it a shade tree

to retire under. Some of them

blacked out LinkedIn.

Some of everyone saw the inside

of our deflated lung. Saw alternate

versions of themselves die

poorly, via video recording or

digital archive. Americans saw

themselves, suddenly, without.

Unemployed or bored. Watched

purple-black sore after sore, newly

snatched from a never-ending

wound I refuse to undress,

for fear of further injury.

When the fire up & seized me,

I had high blood pressure.

A history of asthma.

My days an antique carousel

on the blink. Wincing

up & down. Eyeless

ponies. Dusty bulbs.

I framed my phone inside an L

between thumb & middle digit.

Indexed a scroll of crisscrossed

ankles, wrists, brown paper dolls

intertwined by headlines, ending

in a campaign ad. My inbox rang

like a siren. Anti-racist became a badge

of solidarity. Garlic against unseemly

appearances. Name-Drop Magazine

underpaid patronage for this genius

statement. Then paraded it

as empty endorsement. Back in Harlem.

Back on Facebook, where my people are

far too acquainted with the undertaker.

Daily we understand the invisible

hand to mean byline, welt

beneath the hood. Virus, Serpentine

Fan Belt. Read the caption: I am tired.

I wrote this in search of a window, a fire

escape to descend. Kin, if you’re out there

reading, please—let the history books

show, I never needed anybody’s dead

presidents for my grief. I wanted only

to own the airwaves. To stoke the flames

& extinguish them with the same oxygen.

To revive my people with the wind.