Chloe Aridjis is not a poet, but her novel Sea Monsters functions much like a poem, gaining its meaning not from plot but rather from vivid images that blend together and shift in meaning as the book progresses.

Going home with Ocean Vuong

“In a way, Vuong works this same magic through his poetry, and now, his novel; he builds a world that draws from his own life and, in turn, makes the reader’s experience more real, more beautiful, and more our own.”

📚 On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, by Ocean Vuong

📚 Night Sky With Exit Wounds, by Ocean Vuong

Souvankham Thammavongsa on the inner lives of children

“Both poetry and fiction require discipline and rigor and attention. But when writing fiction, I try to make sure it doesn’t lean on what I’ve done in poetry. The fiction should be distinct. The writing is always a surprise.”

📚 “Edge of the World” from the collection How to Pronounce Knife, by Souvankham Thammavongsa

Elizabeth Acevedo’s work is a welcome rarity in young-adult fiction

“Acevedo’s work, as a whole, is a project of rigorous, interdisciplinary citation. The author was a poet and an English teacher before she was a novelist, and an aspiring rapper before she found her way to poetry slams, but her first exposure to the comfort and challenge of storytelling came from the myths her mother recounted during Acevedo’s childhood.”

📚 The Poet X, by Elizabeth Acevedo

📚 With the Fire on High, by Elizabeth Acevedo

Boy, uninterrupted

“The implicit bid of the book is that exploring myopic white male monologuists, simmering with rage in the Midwest in the late 1990s, might shed light on today’s America.”

📚 The Topeka School, by Ben Lerner

The strange beach novel that would make Mallarmé proud

“Sea Monsters derives little energy from what happens to Luisa, or from how she changes during her travels. Instead, it works like a poem, gathering steam through image, repetition, and metaphor.”

📚 Sea Monsters, by Chloe Aridjis

