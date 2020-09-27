Twenty thousand bees pursue

a Mitsubishi,

their queen trapped inside.

For one dollar at a yard sale:

a shoebox diorama of the moon

where the astronauts are built from foil.

My mother empties half of her sleeping pills

into Tupperware, slides them to me

from across the table.

I should be done now, done with it,

the life I wanted before I wanted

it simple.

Olivia refuses to live in a yellow house,

says she’s saving the color

for her forever home.

Blood circles the drain.

I search my body for the source

but can’t find it.