Afrofuturism’s power extends further than long-overdue representation in science fiction for women and people of color. The genre examines the intricacies of race, class, gender, and sexuality to create worlds. As N. K. Jemisin told The Atlantic’s staff writer Vann R. Newkirk II in 2016: “It does take people who understand systems of power, who understand the complexities of how people interact with each other to depict that.”

The return of Black Panther

“In Black Panther there is a simpler question: Can a good man be a king, and would an advanced society tolerate a monarch? Research is crucial in both cases. The Black Panther I offer pulls from the archives of Marvel and the character’s own long history. But it also pulls from the very real history of society—from the pre-colonial era of Africa, the peasant rebellions that wracked Europe toward the end of the Middle Ages, the American Civil War, the Arab Spring, and the rise of ISIS.

📚 Black Panther #1: A Nation Under Our Feet, by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Where fantasy meets Black Lives Matter

📚 Children of Blood and Bone, by Tomi Adeyemi

📚 Beasts Made of Night, by Tochi Onyebuchi