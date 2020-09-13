Audio produced by T Bone Burnett and David Leonard

Take the cork he said We were out

Walking it made me feel free he said

I stopped walking I said I’m sorry I beg

Your pardon Takethecork do you mean

Blackface Yes that’s right he said It’s

Natural to want tobedifferent to want

To feel free OhWhiteBoy oh Lord

Oh tell me sir yes tell me how you want

To FeelFree ole boy here on my street

Tell me do I make you free am I

Your new black face I mean my black

Face next to yours my black mouth

On your mouth does that free you

From your trim white body like

That cork do am I just your little

Thick black sweet cork screw Youknow

Howitworks he said After your parents

Have opened the bottle of wine take one

And burn the bottom Takeone

I said One what I said Oh the cork

I said Oh right oh white boy oh Lord

Oh the street fell away oh I’d let you

Put your hands on my body in both

Of our wanting and now you say

Blackface and you say Free and you say

Natural and you look at me and you say

Free again and Burnthebottom and

Before I can conjure your young white

Hands with they match burned cork

Smudging your face till it Feels

Black and free I am afraid

Of how much You don’t know and

I am afraid of how much I can stand

Oh white boy Oh Lord Oh Takeyourcork

Put it back in the bottle yes stop up

Everything left of that strange nostalgia

Stop looking to Feel free in my skin

Oh give it back to me without the burn

Without the cork My skin looks

To you like the freedom your skin is