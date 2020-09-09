There was no trick. It was just something he could do, if he concentrated. That was the whole mechanism: concentrating and letting go at the same time. It came more easily to him in some places than others: in the ruins of a barn, under certain trees. Growing up in the countryside had probably helped him discover that he was capable of it. Even when he was little, he had often been left on his own outdoors.

The gift had almost no practical use, despite what someone unfamiliar with it might expect. It made a couple of venal things easier, like spying and stealing, but they had to be kept hidden, like the gift itself, and therefore couldn’t really be enjoyed. Still, even though it brought him little to no benefit, it made him lazy by preserving in him an unearned confidence that almost everyone else had to surrender on the way to adulthood. For him, getting away was always easy, and this weakened him.

People never looked up when you left, he learned early on; up never occurred to them. One moment you were being reprimanded, and the next moment you were looking at the scene of the reprimand, receding below you, as it continued in your absence. It was bad for one’s morals never to have to either give in to such a situation or gather your resources to challenge it. Sometimes, aware of how far he was drifting from the kind of person he was supposed to become, he tried to make himself give in as an effort of will, but the life he had been born into, the one he had so much trouble keeping himself stuck in, wasn’t easy, and one definition of suffering is that it is more than one can take. Despite his best intentions, when he reached that point, he left, naturally.

He watched the ground that his feet had been resting on pull away.

“Samuel!” his mother shouted. “Samuel!”

It was always quieter; the falling-away was always peaceful. Was it a little like death? There the world goes, he thought. So that’s how the rooms of the house fit together. He never signaled beforehand that he was leaving, partly because he was never sure ahead of time that he was going to be able to. Through accommodating his personality to the gift and its intermittent nature, he developed, instead of a morally responsible character, a deep respect for luck. To challenge himself, the way the effort to be virtuous challenges ordinary people, he came up with a rule: He decided that it would be vulgar to presume on his luck, which was, for the most part, like a god’s.

Even though he liked his teachers and they liked him, he didn’t finish school, probably because of his gift. He couldn’t get himself to believe that he needed to know what they were teaching. After he called it quits, his mother’s understandable frustration with him reached such a pitch that he moved out. He took a job in town washing dishes in a diner and rented a room in a group apartment at the bad end of the main street. When he walked back to the apartment, at the end of a night shift, his fingers thick, he waited until he was in the shadow between two streetlights before he let himself be lifted up. Now that he was an adult, whenever it happened he mostly just felt sorry for other people that they didn’t have anything like it in their life, but not sorry enough to stop. What they didn’t know they were missing perhaps didn’t hurt them. Above the hoods of the streetlights, the spray of stars in the sky was visible in a finer grain.