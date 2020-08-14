Munday: The story opens with Gifty, the narrator, sharing a memory of her mother lying in bed. In it, she uses the striking verb colonizing to describe her mother’s position. It’s an apt metaphor for the way a parent can loom large in the minds of children. Do you imagine the instinct to escape parental shadows is a necessary step in coming of age?

Gyasi: I think it depends on the nature of the child’s relationship with her parents. I imagine that many people welcome having a role to step into, and parents can often offer that ideal. In Gifty’s case, tragedy transformed her mother in ways that left very little capacity for the care that Gifty, or really any child, deserves. I think the quality of Gifty’s mother “looming large” results from a role shift, wherein Gifty, as a young child, finds herself having to care for her mother in much the same way we expect mothers to care for their children—making sure she’s eating, clothed, and taking her medication. Many of us find ourselves in this position as our parents age and start to require a different kind of care from us than they did when we were children. For Gifty, it’s the caretaking that is all-consuming. I don’t know that she ever escapes her mother’s shadow, nor do I necessarily think she wants to.

Munday: Growing up in Alabama, Gifty was exposed to the Pentecostal fervor of her mother, only to move to California, where she dedicates her life to science. Can you discuss the ways in which the narrator’s life choices were influenced by her religious upbringing?

Gyasi: It’s hard to disentangle any of Gifty’s life choices from her religious upbringing. I imagine that Gifty herself, often a contradictory character, would deny the overarching influence of religion. The clue she gives us is that her faith has failed to bring her the comfort, or the answers, that she expects from it, especially in times of tragedy. She has heard the oft-spoken cliché “God works in mysterious ways” and she’s rejected it, opting for reason instead. It’s this search for reason that leads her to science. Yet even the way that she practices science is marked by a lingering faith. Gifty still believes in the mystery despite claiming to no longer believe in God. She chases the mystery every time she performs an experiment, and it’s the attendant belief in solvability that propels her.

Munday: In her doctoral program, Gifty spends ample time in the lab studying the “neural circuits of reward-seeking behavior” in mice, which resonates in her own attempts to gain her mother’s approval, even in a menial task like making porridge. Is Gifty’s mother a hindrance to her academic ambition?

Gyasi: Not at all. There is, of course, the immigrant factor of understanding that one’s parents’ sacrifices enable one’s success. This is keenly true for Gifty, whose mother worked in one of America’s many long-hour, low-wage industries in order to support her kids. If anything, Gifty’s academic ambition is inextricable from her mother’s influence. A consequence of the reward-seeking behavior is the inability to derive pleasure from typically pleasurable things. When Gifty tries to gain her mother’s approval and is instead met with silence, she understands it as another piece of the puzzle she’s trying to solve. Many instances of personal pain can be professionally significant, too.