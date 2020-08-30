I met a traveler from an antique land

who stopped me with a blue-gloved hand

and said, “That’s close enough.

You might be carrying viral lint in your trouser cuff.”

I could tell from the smell in the room

he’d been having sex on Zoom.

It was a shame we were so out of phase.

It was a shame we met in these dog days.

The parks are brown.

The rich are out of town.

I walk across Boston Common, forgetting people’s names,

and one by one behind me the trees burst into flames.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.