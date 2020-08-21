Political speeches make up a strange genre of writing. This year’s Democratic National Convention has showcased their breadth, featuring Barack Obama’s fearful warning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s self-aggrandizing remarks, a disjointed keynote from 17 “rising stars,” and Michelle Obama’s forceful call to action.

Speeches such as these can influence a figure’s legacy. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words highlight his eloquence and vision. Obama’s recent eulogy for John Lewis offered a striking tribute to the former representative and American founder. By contrast, as the historian Kevin Mattson writes in What the Heck Are You Up To, Mr. President?, former President Jimmy Carter’s famous “malaise” address seems to have led a long-term decline in his approval ratings and is now considered to have been a mistake. Most oration, however, is less momentous. The Speechwriter, by Barton Swaim, and Speech-less: Tales of a White House Survivor, by Matt Latimer, describe the often-mundane work of writing remarks for events such as the opening of a ketchup factory or a gathering of square dancers.

David Sedaris’s 2013 collection, Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls: Essays, Etc., focuses on a different type of speech. It includes six humorous monologues for high-school forensics tournaments and shows the value that levity brings to public speaking.

