Editor’s note: This week’s newsletter spotlights some of our favorite Books Briefing reading lists from the past few months. We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter next week.
Know other book lovers who might like this guide? Forward them this email.
What We’re Reading
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.
Shan Wang
is a senior editor at The Atlantic
, where she oversees newsletters.
Kate Cray
is an assistant editor at The Atlantic
.
Rosa Inocencio Smith
is a former assistant editor at The Atlantic.
Myles Poydras
is an editorial fellow at The Atlantic
.