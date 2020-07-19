live in an alley

at the back of a lawmaker’s mind.

A mind with no imagination

for our reality, they say. With teeth

rowed like cigarettes, factory still,

my mothers sweat through a week

of soil on their skin,

unconcerned with grace.

One has grace and a gold tooth,

a tiny heart etched in the middle.

One knows a key ingredient of beauty

is sorrow.

Oven burns cross their wrists.

Fingers calloused from hot plates.

My mother’s Marcel curl

every Sunday in the alto section,

her tired face holding down the tenor of

a precarious song. I have

many mothers, you see? Some gone on

but still sitting at the bus stop

as their half-life selves

waiting on the city

to carry them to work.

The jealous mourning dove

holding territory above

the shelter haunts my mothers—

one calls him worse-um,

one has no insurance

and a persistent cough, sitting in the back

of a doctor’s mind. She says he has

no imagination to offer. No way out of no way.

She hopes that doctor knows there is no way

to distance ourselves

in a one-room house. My mothers think

these well-to-dos ain’t too well.