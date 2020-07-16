In the case of “The Memory Wing,” I knew I had two grandmothers who didn’t like each other very much. And I knew their children were divorced. And I knew a beloved granddaughter was the last thing that linked the grandmothers. I did not know that this love still linked them. That was only something I discovered when I wrote the final scene.

A story, for me, must be shaped and articulated through strong craft choices, but at the same time, it must suggest the wayward incoherence of life. We look backwards, and can see patterns and meaning and even a structure to our actions and our choices. But as we live forward, we are really just doing the next indicated thing, pulled by situation and emotion and desire. Meaning is relatively nonexistent. I don’t outline, because I want to assume that same lack of awareness as my characters. I don’t want to have any idea where I’m heading, just as they don’t. And, either to justify the fact that I have no capacity to imagine a fully fledged plot from the outset or because I am leery of plot as being fundamentally important, I have come to believe that the less I know at the beginning, the better. Surprise shifts a character’s knowing, and it shifts a reader’s, too.

Gebremedhin: One of the story’s predominant themes is the tangled nature of memory and time. The narrative isn’t linear; instead, it moves back and forth through time, one memory cracking open to reveal another. How did you land on this structure?

Silver: When I write, I generally have two or three ideas in my mind that don’t immediately appear linked to me. But because these ideas are in my mind at the same time, I believe that they are related—some subconscious preoccupation of mine connects them. The writing, then, is the exploration to discover the linkages. I’m not talking about obvious connections. The connection I look for is the subtextual. Connections between seemingly unrelated things necessarily create a fractured structure. I’m looking not just at the different story elements. I’m looking for what emerges when pieces are laid next to one another. As you suggest, time is a key element that I am dealing with when I am looking at the way in which different narrative arcs impact one another. We are never living just in the present. We’re constantly sourcing back to the past or thinking about what comes next. When I write a story, I focus a lot of my curiosity on why and when we reach into the past, what emotions cause us to go back. The obvious reasons—to find the causal connection between what happened before and now in order to explain something—is the most reductive and least interesting aspect of memory to me. I’m curious about other reasons that memory is a constant.

Gebremedhin: Part of the action of the story is set in the French Riviera during the summer of 1975, when Evelyn and Helene’s 16-year-old granddaughter went missing for a few days. Did you draw on personal memories of the time to fill in the story or research it for a more objective look?