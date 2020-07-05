For a girl to scam the world

to slip out the lies from her body

she must open up and risk the penetration of fakes

and know herself as a name she didn’t choose.

Online lover: Do you tell God the truth?

I don’t think we do.

I think we have a God-facing self that

cannot be entire

even as it loves and receives.

He is only real in that part of us.

Compartments of related truths

are not a unity of truth.

My lover doesn’t save each part of his heart.

He uses it whole over and over again

while I crouch over each of my portions.

Who is more sincere?

Our minds abuzz but our bodies never completing

just beckoning

the shameful outlets soaked.

Writing is my proof

but proofs are only specifically true

and I think the sum of my specifics is a lie.

My heart and blood recede

but my electrics seem to be in love

ceaselessly conversing.

I don’t agree to this hallucination.

I like the decadent privacy of text

but a part of it feels mistaken.

Others have taught me

that many harmful things require privacy.

Surrounding images say

I’m not how I’m supposed to be.

It’s only in text that I can belong

even brilliantly.

Meanwhile pollen keeps coating the world

gathering into clumps on the water.

The snow never melts in the empire’s shade—

what am I to do, shaking lily?

The network doesn’t always register the murder of their kin.

Sometimes there is simply an absence among their number

at the beginning of the night

when it’s safer to sleep huddled together.

