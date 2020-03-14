we were waiting in the spring

for our bodies to return

waiting in the fall

and waiting in the winter

for the dead to see our shadows

the forsythia exploded

was it dew or was it weeping

there was hell smeared on our faces

in the morning

as we mixed the silt with blood

you could wash it off with anger

it was there again that evening

we collided with the future

was it spring or all desertion

the risk, the total starlessness

the branches and the broken thorns

the dead arrived to ask us

and I went outside without you

when the winter came I lost you

when the spring came

through the hurrying doves

was this our punishment

come here and look

the clematis is fragrant

see it climb the trellis

where the soul was

indivisible

the surface of the river

fills with light, the spring

already fading

are they questions

are they prayers

