Teams are terrifying and gladdening. Teams are hateful nationalism and joyful singing in a choir. One of my great-grandmothers couldn’t nurse her newborn son. She followed the advice of the local women who told her cow’s milk would make her child beastly. The baby starved to death and my great-grandmother never spoke again above a whisper. The chorus is that powerful. And the internet is one big Greek chorus now. I read some terrible posts when I was a new mom, ideas that were like poison, good mothering as a perfectionism of hand-knit sweaters, trilingual homes, cake pops, on and on. The chorus can be cruel. At the same time, I’m a beekeeper, and the collective work bees do is glorious. Belonging can feel so sweet. Belonging can feel like love.

In Janet Cardiff’s Forty-Part Motet, the Salisbury Cathedral Choir sings Spem in alium (“Hope in Any Other”). Cardiff recorded each voice of the choir separately. A listener stands inside a circle of 40 speakers. In the middle, all the voices are equal. But sidle up to one speaker, and an individual’s singing, throat clearing, and breathing soars. I hope “Go, Team” has that same ability to zoom from the micro to the macro and back again. I want to hear individuals, but also allow the women to be collectively moved by waves of boredom, fear, anger, love. The chorus of voices in “Go, Team” sounds like gossip. Gossip interests me as a traditionally female form that is thought lightweight and wasteful. But gossip can destroy. It can plumb mysteries of death and violence, the forest, the human body. “Go, Team” is gossipy. It is not light.

Gebremedhin: Does writing dialogue come naturally to you?

Hunt: I am the youngest child of a large family; I am an extreme listener. Also, my own head chatter is conducted in dialogue. Who am I talking to? Good question! Dialogue does come easily to me. I enjoy considering the performance of personality. Interior thought is nonperformative, we hope. The pleasure in writing dialogue is accounting for all that’s not being said, plus deceits, thoughtlessness, desires. Moments like, “Wait. You had sex with a tree?” That word wait is so full of emotion, it delights me. There’s judgment, titillation, horror, jealousy, disbelief, longing. Dialogue is swift and complex at the same time. Moments where people don’t hear each other or where they work to manipulate each other—I love writing those sorts of moments.

Gebremedhin: You’ve written three novels and a short-story collection. How are the demands of a short story different from those of a novel? What makes a successful story?

Hunt: I love to think about precision of language. I grew up with a fantastic bunch of poets by my side. While economy with words is still very important to me in my novels, it is, of course, even more so in my short stories.