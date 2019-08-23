📚 The Miseducation of Cameron Post, by Emily M. Danforth

📚 The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green

📚 Butter, by Erin Jade Lange

(New York Public Library)

Bringing the racy, popular novels of the past into America’s schools

“Purely by looking at the more popular titles from this time, a student might receive a surprisingly diverse and even radical portrait of early 18th- and 19th-century people and morals.”

📚Hagar, by Alice Cary

📚 Mary Lyndon, by Mary Gove Nichols

📚 Clotel, or the President’s Daughter, by William Wells Brown

📚Wieland, by Charles Brockden Brown

📚The Coquette, by Hannah Webster Foster

📚Hope Leslie, by Catharine Sedgwick

📚Clarence, by Catharine Sedgwick

📚The Garies and Their Friends, by Frank J. Webb

How banning books marginalizes children

“When librarians and teachers reject works that may be ‘emotionally inappropriate’ for children (a common reason), they’re adhering to the traditional and mostly prevailing view that children’s literature should avoid controversial topics.”

📚 The Harry Potter series, by J. K. Rowling

📚 I Am Jazz, by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings

📚 Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain

📚To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

📚 The Seventh Wish, by Kate Messner

Literature’s emotional lessons

“English teachers don’t teach these important stories because they want to batter students with the darkness in human nature … Academic goals aside, fellow teachers told me they want to help students cope with real life—even when portions of that reality are unpleasant and disturbing.”

📚 Lord of the Flies, by William Golding

📚 Things Fall Apart, by Chinua Achebe

📚 Beloved, by Toni Morrison

📚 Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl, by Harriet Jacobs

📚 Othello, by William Shakespeare

📚 The Stranger, by Albert Camus

The case for rereading the high-school classics

“These books are here for you, they will always be there for you. There’s a tremendous amount of serenity in that.”

📚 Practical Classics: 50 Reasons to Reread 50 Books You Haven’t Touched Since High School, by Kevin Smokler

📚 Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen

📚 The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison

📚 The Catcher in the Rye, by J. D. Salinger

📚 The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, by Carson McCullers

The Reference Desk

This week’s question comes from Pamela, who’s looking for a book similar to The Rector’s Wife—Joanna Trollope’s novel about a woman’s unhappy marriage and sexual awakening—but one that focuses on a same-sex relationship.

A long tradition of books explores the connections and tensions between religion and sexuality, and perhaps one of these options might satisfy the sort of reading experience you’re looking for. Jeanette Winterson’s Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, a coming-of-age tale about a lesbian girl growing up in an English Pentecostal community, sets the protagonist’s personal journey against a background of religious zeal. The Well of Loneliness, by Radclyffe Hall, which is credited with bringing increased visibility to lesbians in England and America when it was released in 1928, is a love story imbued with the author’s Christian beliefs. And, as briefly mentioned above, The Miseducation of Cameron Post examines the conflict that sometimes exists between conservative beliefs and homosexual identity through the story of a young girl sent to so-called conversion therapy.