The same people who might pursue professional boxing are the ones who might be drawn to comedy—at least that’s what New York City-based comedian Chris James thinks. “No one picks those things first to venture in,” he says. “There has to be something behind that.” In this short film by Everything Relates, The Unfunny Business Of The Funny Business, three comedians give their perspective on why they pursue the craft. For James, stand-up comedy is a salve for the more difficult parts of life: “Escape, that’s it. Humor is escape.”