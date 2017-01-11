President Obama’s former ethics czar says the president-elect has not eliminated the risk of conflicts of interest despite Trump’s announcement of a plan to guard against them on Wednesday.

President-elect Donald Trump announced at a press conference Wednesday that he is transferring control of his company to his sons, a plan that falls short of what ethics experts have advised for the president-elect to prevent conflicts of interest as a result of his business entanglements. As a result, the steps announced Wednesday won’t actually resolve Trump’s potential conflicts of interest, according to Norman Eisen, the former White House ethics czar under President Obama. “Mr. Trump’s ill-advised course will precipitate scandal and corruption” Eisen said in an e-mail, arguing that when he assumes the presidency, Trump will be poised to violate a provision of the Constitution intended to prevent foreign governments from buying influence in the U.S. government.​ Trump ran on the promise that his success as a businessman would translate into a successful presidency. But in the aftermath of the election, Trump has faced pressure to resolve potential conflicts of interest posed by his business dealings. And on Wednesday, he explained that his “two sons ... Don and Eric are going to be running the company.” He went on to say: “They are going to be running it in a very professional manner. They’re not going to discuss it with me.”

A lawyer working on Trump’s behalf, Sheri Dillon, elaborated on the set-up: “Through the trust agreement, he has relinquished leadership and management of the Trump organization to his sons, Don and Eric, and a long-time Trump executive Allen Weisselberg. Together, Don, Eric and Allen will have the authority to manage the Trump organization, and will make decisions for the duration of the presidency without any involvement whatsoever by President-elect Trump.” Dillon went on to say that “an ethics advisor will be appointed to the management team” as part of the trust agreement, that “Trump will resign from all officer and other positions he holds with the Trump organization entities” and that Trump has created “a new position at the Trump Organization: the position of chief compliance counsel, whose responsibility will be to ensure that the Trump businesses are operating at the highest levels of integrity.” Additionally, Trump will “voluntarily donate all profits from foreign government payments made to his hotels to the United States Treasury.” Dillon added: “This way it is the American people who will profit.” Notably, however, the plans do not meet the criteria that ethics experts have advised: Trump will not sell and fully divest from his business assets or put them into a blind trust. The point of a blind trust is to set up an impermeable barrier between the person placing their holdings into the trust and the person managing the trust. By giving his sons and an employee control over the trust instead, Trump virtually guarantees that the buffer between himself and his business interests will be porous. Trump may insist that his sons won’t discuss the business with him, but there is no way for the American public know that for certain. With his family members in control of the organization, Trump is far more likely to find out the details of business transactions, even if only inadvertently, as opposed to if he had placed his assets into a blind trust.

In Politico, Eisen, along with Richard Painter, the chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, and Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, outlined criteria by which to judge Trump’s plans to avoid conflicts of interest. The article makes a series of recommendations, including that Trump should “make a clean break from ownership of his businesses, not just operations,” “divest into a true blind trust,” and “use a truly independent trustee, not a family member.” Reacting to Wednesday’s announcement, Eisen emphasized that Trump failed to adhere to any of those ethical guidelines in outlining his new plan. “Mr. Trump did not make a clean break with his business ownership interests as his predecessors for four decades have done; did not establish a blind trust or the equivalent as bipartisan experts and OGE [Office of Government Ethics] called for; entrusted trust responsibility in his family and a current employee, rather than in an independent trustee …. And offered an inadequate and scantily-detailed ethics wall.” Dillon argued that setting up a blind trust or selling the business weren’t feasible options on Wednesday. “Selling first and foremost would not eliminate possibilities of conflict of interest,” she said, adding that “if President-elect Trump sold his brand he would be entitled to royalties for the use of it” and “further, whatever price was paid would be subject to criticism and scrutiny” and questions of pay-for-play. Dillon also argued that you “cannot have a totally blind trust with operating business.”